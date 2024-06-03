ADVERTISEMENT

996 staff members drafted for counting duty in Tirupati, says Collector

Published - June 03, 2024 09:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The second phase of randomisation of counting staff has been completed and the third phase will be taken up on Tuesday morning, he states

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Pravin Kumar addressing a meeting on counting day preparedness at the Collectorate in Tirupati on Monday.

All arrangements are in place for the peaceful completion of the counting process, scheduled to take place on June 4 (Tuesday), for the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha and the seven assembly constituencies, said District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO), Pravin Kumar, here on Monday.

Addressing a meeting of general and counting observers Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, Kailash Wankhede, K. Jyoti, Vidyasagar Hiremukh, Jyotsna Padiyar, Inspector-General (Police Observer) Mohan Rao and Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju, the DEO announced the completion of the second phase of randomisation of counting staff.

“The process has been completed as mentioned in the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website. 297 counting supervisors, 369 counting assistants and 330 micro observers, totalling to 996 staff, have been drafted for counting duty,” Mr. Kumar said.

The third phase of randomisation will be taken up on Tuesday morning and counting staff will be allotted their respective constituencies, where they will be informed about their respective counting tables.

