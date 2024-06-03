GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

996 staff members drafted for counting duty in Tirupati, says Collector

The second phase of randomisation of counting staff has been completed and the third phase will be taken up on Tuesday morning, he states

Published - June 03, 2024 09:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Pravin Kumar addressing a meeting on counting day preparedness at the Collectorate in Tirupati on Monday.

Collector Pravin Kumar addressing a meeting on counting day preparedness at the Collectorate in Tirupati on Monday.

All arrangements are in place for the peaceful completion of the counting process, scheduled to take place on June 4 (Tuesday), for the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha and the seven assembly constituencies, said District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO), Pravin Kumar, here on Monday.

Addressing a meeting of general and counting observers Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, Kailash Wankhede, K. Jyoti, Vidyasagar Hiremukh, Jyotsna Padiyar, Inspector-General (Police Observer) Mohan Rao and Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju, the DEO announced the completion of the second phase of randomisation of counting staff.

“The process has been completed as mentioned in the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website. 297 counting supervisors, 369 counting assistants and 330 micro observers, totalling to 996 staff, have been drafted for counting duty,” Mr. Kumar said.

The third phase of randomisation will be taken up on Tuesday morning and counting staff will be allotted their respective constituencies, where they will be informed about their respective counting tables.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024 / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.