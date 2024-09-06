9.93 lakh cusecs of water discharged from Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh

The Polavaram irrigation project in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh is receiving heavy inflows from the upstream areas as the Godavari River has been in spate for the last three days.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials discharged 8,33,922 cusecs of flood from the Polavaram project by 6 p.m. on September 5 (Thursday). The flood discharge touched 9.80 lakh cusecs by the midnight. It went up further to 9.93 lakh cusecs by 9 a.m. on Sepetmber 6 (Friday).

The weather forecast suggests widespread light rain across the Godavari basin while isolated places may witness moderate rainfall.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that the flood water discharge from the Polavaram project was expected to be around 10.18 lakh cusecs by September 7 (Saturday) and it might reduce to 9.22 lakh cusecs on September 8 (Sunday). The officials added that the discharge might reduce gradually after September 8 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, the Telangana government issued the first flood warning on September 5, in view of the heavy discharge of water from Bhadrachalam. But, the first flood warning was withdrawn on September 6 (Friday).

The water level in the Godavari came down at Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana on Friday morning. The water level stood at 42.90 feet. The forecast indicates that the water level would come down further, the Telangana officials said in a communication sent to the Andhra Pradesh government.

