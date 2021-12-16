‘99.14% eligible persons received at least 1 dose’

ONGOLE

All-out efforts being made to cover the remaining population in Prakasam, say health staff

Health officials in Prakasam district have achieved a milestone of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 26.83 lakh people, that is 99.14%, in the district as on Wednesday.

With this, 99.14% of people above the age of 18 in the district have been provided with at least one dose of vaccine, while all-out efforts were being made to cover the remaining eligible population(3,858 people) soon, health officials said.

Over 19.77 lakh people have so far taken both the doses of vaccine, according to a report compiled by the COVID management centre(CMC) here.

“We are using all our persuasive skills to impress upon those who had not taken the second dose to take the jab sooner than later in view of the imminent third wave,” said CMC Coordinator B.Tirumala Rao.

The number of active cases stood at 63 in the wake of seven persons testing positive for the disease in the district in the last 24 hours, while the recovery rate stands at 99.14%, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government.