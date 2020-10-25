99.07% candidates clear AP Ed. CET

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 October 2020 01:07 IST

Around 99.07% of candidates have qualified the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP Ed. CET-2020).

The test which was conducted for filling vacant seats for B.Ed in colleges across the State was held on October 1 at 50 centres in 17 places in A.P. Andhra University (AU) was entrusted the responsibility of organising the entrance test by the State government through APSCHE.

Advertising

Advertising

Revealing the results during a press conference at the AU campus in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, AU Vice-Chancellor and AP Ed.CET Chairman Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy said that 15,658 candidates have applied for the entrance test in which 10,363 have appeared. As many as 10,267 candidates have qualified the examination, he said.

Out of 3,036 candidates who appeared for the Mathematics stream, 3,028 have qualified. As many as 1,341 candidates out of 1,349 who appeared for the Physical Science stream have qualified, he said.

The V-C also announced that 2,271 candidates appeared in Biological Sciences stream in which 2,249 candidates were deemed qualified. Similarly, 3,141 candidates out of 3,193 qualified in Social Studies, 508 candidates out of 514 who appeared in English have qualified the test, he added.

He also announced the list of toppers in various streams. Convener of AP Ed. CET R Siva Prasadh was present.