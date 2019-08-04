99% block in heart vessel sans any sign

An emergency angiogram on patient with Wellens syndrome was found to have 99% block of his heart vessels, within the golden hour, gave him a new lease of life.

Senior journalist P. Krishnaji had discomfort in the chest in the middle of the night. He though it was gastric pain, but went to Ramesh Hospital within the golden hour.

Since nothing significant showed in the ECG, an angiogram was not scheduled. Chief interventional cardiologist P. Ramesh Babu, however, suspected something and went for an emergency angiogram only to find that a blood vessel was 99% blocked. Treatment was taken up immediately to prevent further damage.

Talking to the media later, Dr. Ramesh Babu said that it was a classic case of Wellens syndrome in which the ST segment of the ECG has not shown changes. The major changes in the heart were not reflected in the ECG because of the Wellens syndrome. The ECG and other tests often fail to reflect changes in the heart because of the syndrome. However, Mr. Krishnaji came out unscathed because he came in the golden hour. This was another instance where the significance of the golden hour was demonstrated, he said.