9,899 milk cooperative societies to be formed

13 December 2020 07:31 IST

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju on Saturday said as many as 9,899 milk cooperative societies would be formed with women as part of the Andhra Pradesh-Amul project aimed at increasing the milk production and marketing in the State.

Accompanied by Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat, Mr. Appala Raju on Saturday inaugurated the district-level medical camp for cattle at Komaripalem village in Bikkavolu mandal in East Godavari district, where he laid a foundation stone for the building of Sri Lakshmi Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society.

“As much as ₹3,200 crore fund has been earmarked to give a fillip to the dairy sector in the State as part of the Andhra Pradesh-Amul project. The disease mapping of the cows and buffaloes will also be done to monitor the cattle population through the Secretariats. The Amul project will guarantee the remunerative price for milk,” said Mr. Appala Raju.

