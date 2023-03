March 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - ELURU

Voter turnout was pegged at 98.46% in the local bodies MLC elections at five centres in the erstwhile West Godavari district on Monday. As many as 1,088 of the 1,105 total voters exercised their franchise in the polling, held for elections to the two local bodies MLC seats. In an official release, Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said polling was held in Eluru, Jangareddygudem, Kovvur, Narsapuram and Bhimavaram.