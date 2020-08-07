98-year-old woman triumphs over COVID

The 98-year-old woman who recovered and discharged from Katuri Medical College and Hospital in Guntur.

07 August 2020 23:44 IST

She began responding immediately to treatment and was discharged after 14 days

A 98-year-old woman has emerged as a beacon of hope for those suffering from COVID-19 after she successfully prevailed in her fight over the pandemic.

The elderly woman, S. Mangamma, was admitted to Kasturi Medical College and Hospital in Chinakondrupadu, a designated COVID-19 hospital, on July 24 after she tested positive.

At the time of admission, Ms. Mangamma was suffering from a continuous cough and breathlessness. A chest X-ray showed that her lungs were affected by the virus.

Advertising

Advertising

Doctors immediately began administering treatment, after which the patient began responding well. She made a quick recovery and was discharged after the mandatory 14-day hospitalisation period.

Managing Director of the hospital D. Swaira Rao said that the average age of patients at Kasturi Medical College and Hospital is 63 years and that over 60% of patients are over 60 years of age.

“We have so far treated over 1,800 positive patients unconditionally with effective medical management. Out of them, only four deaths were reported due to multiple health problems. Being a COVID-19 hospital, we are giving cashless treatment at par with that offered at corporate hospitals,” Rao said.

The district COVID-19 management authorities appreciated the hospital for its health services and care towards patients suffering from COVID-19.