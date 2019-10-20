98% of total 31,773 Spandana petitions resolved, says DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said that top priority was being given to the petitions submitted during Spandana programmes, and 98% of the complaints were disposed of within a week.

Giving details of the complaints submitted during 13 Spandana programmes across the State, the DGP said police received 31,773 petitions (since the launch of the programme) and the response from the public for the project was good.

“Of the total, 31,119 petitions have been resolved and only 654 are pending. Police have registered FIRs on 7,442 complaints and investigation is under progress,” Mr. Sawang said.

It was observed that 52% of the complainants were women, and the petitions were mostly civil disputes, he said.

“About 25% of the complaints received during Spandana were civil disputes. The rest were bodily offences (17%), crime against women (15%), others (13%), white collar offences (10%), family disputes (8%), property-related complaints (6%), nuisance (2%), road mishaps (2%), cyber crime (0.5%) and crime against SC and STs (0.5%),” the DGP explained.

Mr. Sawang said that instructions had been given to all the police officers to be available for the petitioners and give priority to the complaints received during Spandana programme.

DIG (Technical) G. Pala Raju said the Station House Officers (SHOs) and all other officers were directed to take all the petitions during Spandana, irrespective of their jurisdiction and nature of complaint.

“We will forward the complaint to the respective department and get it solved,” Mr. Pala Raju said, adding that the response for Spandana at the police stations was overwhelming.

Delay likely

Due to observance of the Police Martyrs Commemoration Day on October 21, the Spandana programme will be delayed for some time as the police officers will participate in the commemoration parades.

“Public are requested to take note of it and accordingly submit petitions on October 21,” the DGP said.