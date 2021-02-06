97 test positive for COVID in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

06 February 2021 00:12 IST

Andhra Pradesh registered 97 new COVID-19 cases and one death (in Krishna district) in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning.

A total of 33,876 samples were tested during the period. The total number of samples tested so far reached 1,32,76,678 and 179 patients recovered completely during the period. While East Godavari district has the highest number of positive cases (1,24,301) and Vizianagaram the lowest (41,141), Chittoor reported the largest death toll at 847. The tests per million touched 2,48,627 and the positivity rate stood at 6.69%.

