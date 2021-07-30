96,403 students covered under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ in Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 July 2021 00:57 IST

The Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme of the State government is financially aiding 96,403 students in the district, Collector A. Mallikarjuna said on Thursday.

In the second instalment under the scheme, a sum of ₹59.96 crore was deposited in the accounts of mothers of the 96,403 students in the district by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Collector took part in a video conference with the Chief Minister who launched the programme from Tadepalli.

After the programme, the Collector said that the State government would bear the cost of education for every poor student. He urged students to utilise the welfare schemes, and study hard in order to achieve success.

Nearly 11 lakh students from the State are being benefited with this scheme, he said. Along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, he handed over the cheques to the mothers of several students.