95% of Spandana pleas have been disposed of: officials

The district has cleared 95% of the total complaints received since the beginning of the weekly grievance redressal programme Spandana, said the officials.

Over 1.32 lakh of the total 1.38 lakh applications have been disposed of, they said, adding that the district stood at second place this week for speedy disposal of the grievances.

District Collector G. Veerapandian told the authorities to make sure that all the grievances are addressed and to accept all the applications. He also asked the district authorities to call the applicant in case full details were not provided.

“Revenue, civil supplies, municipal, cooperative, housing, and marketing departments have a high rejection rate, which needs to be brought down,” Mr. Veerapandian said. He ordered the District Revenue Officer to bring to his notice the officers who are rejecting the applications.

Water issues

The Collector also held a review meeting with the district officials at the Collectorate on Monday to ensure that there is no water shortage in the upcoming summer season. He ordered the authorities to take pre-emptive measures to see to it that there is sufficient water.

He directed the rural water supply and zilla parishad officials, public health engineers and municipal commissioners to resolve water shortage issues immediately as and when they arise.

Joint Collector Ravi Pattanshetti, DRO Pullaiah, municipal commissioners, and other district officials were present in the meeting.