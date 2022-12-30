95% of ID liquor-affected villages freed from manufacture and trade: SEB

December 30, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized over 77,400 litres of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and 4,000 litres of beer in 5,216 cases booked in Andhra Pradesh against people bringing liquor from other States in the year 2022.

In a release, SEB Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said that SEB had achieved a lot of progress in containing illegal activities related to liquor manufacture and smuggling, transportation of drugs, gaming and betting and others in the state.

He said in 26,461 cases registered against illicitly distilled (ID) liquor trade 17,348 persons were arrested and 3.02 lakh litres of ID liquor, 1.06 crore litres of jaggery wash, 5.18 lakh kilos of black jaggery was destroyed and 1,173 vehicles were seized. A total of 2,196 villages were identified as ID liquor hubs and 2,096 of them were freed from the trade.

Over, 1480 families were provided financial aid worth ₹11.15 crore and alternative livelihood options were suggested, he added.

As many as 1,228 vehicles used to smuggle NDPL into the State were seized. He said that in 6,490 cases against the illegal sale of liquor in the State, 6,500 persons were arrested and 16,231 duty-paid liquor and 391 litres of beer was seized in the State.