95% NTR Bharosa pensions distributed in Nellore despite continuous rain

Despite continuous rainfall, the NTR Bharosa pension distribution has been completed up to 95% across Nellore district by 7 p.m. on Saturday. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana actively participated in the pension distribution programme in the 11th Division of Nellore city.

“As September 1st (Sunday) is a holiday for the officers, we are distributing the pensions a day before. Even though it is raining consistently in the State, we started distributing pensions from 6 a.m. and the government is spending nearly ₹36,000 crore annually to provide pensions to the beneficiaries,” Mr. Narayana said.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, and other MLAs also participated in the pension distribution programme at their respective constituencies, whereas District Collector O. Anand distributed pensions near Potti Sriramulu statue at Moolapet in the city.

Mr. Anand said that more than 96% of pensions have been distributed in Kovur, Buchireddypalem and Rapur mandals of the district. He assured the remaining beneficiaries who did not receive their pensions on Saturday, that they would receive it on Monday.