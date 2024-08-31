GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

95% NTR Bharosa pensions distributed in Nellore despite continuous rain

As September 1st is a holiday for the officers, distribution of pensions were commenced a day before on August 31st, says Ponguru Narayana

Published - August 31, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Nellore

N.S.Chowdary
MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana distributing NTR Bharosa pensions to the beneficiaries in 11th Division of Nellore city on Saturday.

MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana distributing NTR Bharosa pensions to the beneficiaries in 11th Division of Nellore city on Saturday.

Despite continuous rainfall, the NTR Bharosa pension distribution has been completed up to 95% across Nellore district by 7 p.m. on Saturday. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana actively participated in the pension distribution programme in the 11th Division of Nellore city.

“As September 1st (Sunday) is a holiday for the officers, we are distributing the pensions a day before. Even though it is raining consistently in the State, we started distributing pensions from 6 a.m. and the government is spending nearly ₹36,000 crore annually to provide pensions to the beneficiaries,” Mr. Narayana said.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, and other MLAs also participated in the pension distribution programme at their respective constituencies, whereas District Collector O. Anand distributed pensions near Potti Sriramulu statue at Moolapet in the city.

Mr. Anand said that more than 96% of pensions have been distributed in Kovur, Buchireddypalem and Rapur mandals of the district. He assured the remaining beneficiaries who did not receive their pensions on Saturday, that they would receive it on Monday.

Related Topics

Nellore / Andhra Pradesh / pension and welfare

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.