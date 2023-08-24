ADVERTISEMENT

94,580 students allotted seats in 253 engineering colleges in first phase of counselling

August 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The remaining 26,726 seats available in the convener quota will be filled in the second phase of counselling, says Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Technical Education and Convener of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP APCET) Chadalavada Nagarani has said that 94,580 students have been allotted seats in 253 engineering colleges in the State in the first phase of counselling.

In a statement, Ms. Nagarani said a total of 1,21,306 seats were available in the convener quota, and that the remaining 26,726 seats would be filled in the second phase of counselling.

The Commissioner said a total of 1,57,319 candidates qualified in the common entrance test, while 1,03,171 of them registered. As many as 1,02,575 of them were declared eligible after verification of certificates.

She said 530 seats were kept aside under the sports quota, which would be allotted after receiving the final merit list of candidates from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

The department had issued notification on July 18 for the first phase of web counselling for qualified candidates from July 24.

The candidates were asked to make online payment of fees from July 24 to August 7, certification verification was carried out from July 25 to August 7, entry option was given from August 7 to August 14, change of options were allowed on August 16, processing of seat allotments was done from August 17 to August 22, and the list of seat allotments was released on August 23.

