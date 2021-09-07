94,516 cases of ID liquor making, smuggling booked last fiscal

97,273 persons arrested during the period, say SEB officials

The officials of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) registered 94,516 cases against the illicitly distilled (ID) liquor manufacturers and non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) smugglers, and arrested 97,273 persons during the 2020-21 financial year.

The SEB, which was created with the personnel of police and excise departments in May last year, has been conducting raids on the ID liquor manufacturing dens and cracking the whip on the NDPL smugglers across the State, said the officials at a coordination meeting held here on Monday.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava chaired the meeting and SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna, Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited Managing Director D.Vasudeva Reddy, and Prohibition, Excise Additional Commissioner K.L. Bhaskar among other officials took part in it.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that 59,873 cases were registered against the ID liquor makers and 46,872 persons were arrested, besides seizure of 6,540 vehicles used for transporting the contraband. Similarly, 34,643 cases were booked on charges of smuggling NDPL from the neighbouring States, and 50,401 persons were arrested. The police seized 18,744 vehicles, he said.

Mr. Bhargava asked the SEB officials to act tough against the arrack manufacturers. About 5,000 personnel are participating in the SEB operations, the Special Chief Secretary said.