944 new cases detected in Prakasam, Nellore districts

A health worker conducting a survey in a COVID-19 hotspot in Ongole.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

30 July 2020 23:46 IST

Five deaths push the toll to 95

The COVID-19 deaths have gone up to 95 in south coastal Andhra districts as five more persons—four in Prakasam and one in Nellore —succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

The infections continue to rise in the two districts as 944 more patients—702 in Nellore and 242 in Prakasam—have been tested positive. With the new cases, the number of positive cases have gone up to 7,158 in Nellore and 4,573 in Prakasam.

The toll in Prakasam stands at 57 while Nellore district has reported 38 deaths till date, a health bulletin released by the government said on Thursday. Meanwhile, 377 patients—196 in Nellore and 181 in Prakasam—were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals during the last 24 hours.

309 patients await beds

As many as 430 asymptomatic patients were put under home quarantine in Prakasam, while 344 others were being treated at COVID-19 Care Centres as the hospitals could accommodate only 991 patients. Another 309 patients are waiting for their turn for hospitalisation. Ongole reported 26 positive cases, taking the tally to 910 while 24 people were confirmed positive at Darsi, followed by Addanki (22) and Chirala (21) .

The virus continued to spread to rural areas in the district as the new cases were reported from Ballikurava, Korisapadu, Maddipadu, C.S. Puram, Kruchedu, Ponnalur, Thallur, Santamagalur, Maddipadu, Tangutur and other places.