94,263 cases settled across A.P. in National Lok Adalat

As many as 94,263 cases have been settled involving an amount of Rs.93.07 crore in the National Lok Adalat in the State on Saturday.

Under the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief of the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, and SLSA Executive Chairman Justice C. Praveen Kumar, 380 Lok Adalat benches were arranged across the State.

As per the guidance of the High Court Legal Services Committee Chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, 87,805 pending and 6,458 pre-litigation cases were settled. In all, 451 cases were settled in the AP High Court, and Rs.93.07 crore is the total settlement amount.

Member Secretary, APSLSA, M. Babitha thanked the officers of various departments, advocates and others who extended their support for successful conduct of the National Lok Adalat.