ADVERTISEMENT

94,179 cases settled in the National Lok Adalat held in State

May 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

88,576 pending cases and 10,608 pre-litigation cases were settled till 6 p.m. on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

A National Lok Adalat was held at the High Court (HC) and in all the districts on Saturday under the directions and guidance of Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice and AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) patron-in-chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, HC judge and APSLSA executive chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, and A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee chairman Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao.

According to an official release, three Benches were set up in the HC and presided over by Justices Sesha Sai, Durga Prasad Rao and B. Syam Sunder. A total of 369 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted in the districts and were presided over by judicial officers of different cadres. 

A total of 88,576 pending cases and 10,608 pre-litigation cases were settled till 6 p.m. (the Lok Adalat continues till late in the night) and a settlement amount of ₹47.58 crore was paid. Eighty-nine cases were settled in the HC and an amount of ₹8.61 crore has been paid towards settlement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US