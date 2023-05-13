94,179 cases settled in the National Lok Adalat held in State

May 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A National Lok Adalat was held at the High Court (HC) and in all the districts on Saturday under the directions and guidance of Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice and AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) patron-in-chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, HC judge and APSLSA executive chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, and A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee chairman Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao.

According to an official release, three Benches were set up in the HC and presided over by Justices Sesha Sai, Durga Prasad Rao and B. Syam Sunder. A total of 369 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted in the districts and were presided over by judicial officers of different cadres.

A total of 88,576 pending cases and 10,608 pre-litigation cases were settled till 6 p.m. (the Lok Adalat continues till late in the night) and a settlement amount of ₹47.58 crore was paid. Eighty-nine cases were settled in the HC and an amount of ₹8.61 crore has been paid towards settlement.