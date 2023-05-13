HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

94,179 cases settled in the National Lok Adalat held in State

88,576 pending cases and 10,608 pre-litigation cases were settled till 6 p.m. on Saturday

May 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A National Lok Adalat was held at the High Court (HC) and in all the districts on Saturday under the directions and guidance of Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice and AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) patron-in-chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, HC judge and APSLSA executive chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, and A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee chairman Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao.

According to an official release, three Benches were set up in the HC and presided over by Justices Sesha Sai, Durga Prasad Rao and B. Syam Sunder. A total of 369 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted in the districts and were presided over by judicial officers of different cadres. 

A total of 88,576 pending cases and 10,608 pre-litigation cases were settled till 6 p.m. (the Lok Adalat continues till late in the night) and a settlement amount of ₹47.58 crore was paid. Eighty-nine cases were settled in the HC and an amount of ₹8.61 crore has been paid towards settlement.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.