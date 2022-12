December 28, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a move to clear the passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 94 special trains for Sankranthi, from January 1 to 20, said SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, on December 28 (Wednesday).

Mr. Jain said that the SCR is taking several measures to provide a hassle-free travel experience for the passengers.

The special trains will have both reserved and unreserved coaches. Tickets can be booked online through the official IRCTC website or through the UTS on mobile App, Mr. Jain said.

Sankranthi special trains

The following special trains would be run from January 1 to 20.

Train No. 07067: Machilipatnam-Kurnool City to run on January 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14 and 17 (Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday). Train No. 07068: Kurnool City Machilipatnam to run on January 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15 and 18 (Sunday, Wednesday and Friday).

Train No. 07445: Kakinada Town-Lingampalli to run on January 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16 and 18 (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). Train No. 07446: Lingampalli-Kakinada Town (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), i.e. on 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17 and 19.

Train No. 07185: Machilipatnam-Secunderabad to run January 1, 8 and 15 (Sunday). Train No. 07186: Secunderabad-Machilipatnam (Sunday), 1, 8 and 15.

Train No. 07095: Machilipatnam-Tirupati to run on January 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 16 (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday). Train No. 07096: Tirupati-Machilipatnam to run on January 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 17 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

Train No. 07698: Vijayawada-Nagarsol to run on January 6 and 13 (Friday). Train No. 07699: Nagarsol-Vijayawada to run on January 7 and 14 (Saturday).

Train No. 07607: Purna-Tirupati on January 2, 9 and 16 (Monday). Train No. 07608: Tirupati-Purna on January 3, 10 and 17 (Tuesday).

Train No. 07605: Tirupati-Akola on January 6 and 13 (Friday). Train No. 07606: Akola-Tirupati on January 8 and 15 (Sunday).

Train No. 07165: Secunderabad-Cuttak on January 6 and 13 (Friday). Train No. 07166: Cuttak-Secunderabad January 7 and 14 (Saturday).

Train No. 07431: Nanded-Brahmapur on January 7 and 14 (Saturday). Train No. 07432: Brahmapur-Nandedon January 8 and 15 (Sunday).

Train No. 07093: Nanded-Yesvantpur on January 2 and 9 (Monday). Train No. 07094: Yesvantpur-Nanded on January 3 and 10 (Tuesday).

Train No. 07265: Hyderabad-Yesvantpur on January 3, 10 and 17 (Tuesday). Train No. 07266: Yesvantpur-Hyderabad on January 4, 11 and 18 (Wednesday).

Train No. 07233: Secunderabad-Yesvantpur on January 5, 12 and 19 (Thursday). Train No. 07234: Yesvantpur-Secunderabad on January 6, 13 and 20 (Friday).