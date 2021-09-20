94% candidates take APECET

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 for polytechnic students conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur on Sunday saw 94.30% attendance. The test was held in two spells at 48 regional centres in 13 districts of A.P. and in Hyderabad.

University Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana inspected the exam centres at Ananthalakshmi Engineering College and SRIT in Anantapur district. He said in a release that out of the 34,271 registered candidates, 32,318 had appeared for the test.

The preliminary key of the exam would be published on the website by Monday afternoon and objections would be received till 5 p.m. on September 23, said convener Chundupalli Sashidhar.