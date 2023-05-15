ADVERTISEMENT

93.93% students attend APEAPCET-2023 on first day in two Telugu States

May 15, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The exam went off smoothly and computers functioned normally at all centres in the State, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

A latecomer makes a dash for an EAPCET centre as the gates were about to close in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

On the first day of the online Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test - 2023 conducted at 127 centres on Monday in A.P. and Telangana, 93.93% of the registered applicants took the exam, said test chairman G. Ranga Janardhana and convenor C. Shobha Bindu. 

The exam conducted in morning and afternoon sessions saw 50,004 students attend out of the 53,235 registered applicants in both the States. In Andhra Pradesh , the total registered candidates for the day were 48,913 and 46,380 of them wrote the exam registering 94.82% attendance. In Telangana, 4,322 students had registered and 3,624 attended with an attendance of 83.85%.

The APEAPCET-2023 Chairman and JNTUA Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana visited Anantha Lakshmi Engineering College at Anantapur, KSRM Engineering College, KORM Engineering College and the Annamacharya Institute of Technology in YSR Kadapa.

Ms. Shobha Bindu said the exam was conducted smoothly with no untoward incident and all the computers too functioned normally at all centres.

