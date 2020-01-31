‘₹ 93,000 cr. due to State under reorganisation Act’

The YSR Congress Party Parliament Members demanded that the Centre release about ₹ 93,000 crore that was due to the State under the provisions of the Reorganisation Act forthwith, at the all-party meeting organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in preparation for the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said ₹ 47,452 crore was needed for the development of the capital, ₹18,969 crore to bridge revenue deficit and ₹23,300 crore for developmental assistance to the backward districts.

Funds to the tune of ₹3,283 crore were required for the Polavaram project. The Centre should give over ₹93,000 crore to the State under different heads, he added.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said pressing issues such as the Special Category Status to the State, industrial incentives and tax rebates were also raised at the meeting.

Regarding the Bill on the scrapping of the Legislative Council, he said the YSRC parliamentary party would follow it up in Parliament.

‘NRC against minorities’

Party leader in the Lok Sabha, P.V. Midhun Reddy said that his party had made it clear at the meeting that it was against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). His party would stand in support of the minorities and sought a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Mr. Midhun Reddy said the CAA Bill was introduced as an issue related to three other countries and added that the way in which it was introduced and the way it was going to be implemented appeared to be very different.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked party MPs to oppose anything that was against the wishes and interests of the minorities.