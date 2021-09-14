92.85% students qualify pharmacy, agriculture CET-2021

Five of top 10 ranks go to Telangana students

Education Minister A. Suresh on Tuesday said a total of 72,488 (92.85%) students, seeking admission in agricultural and pharmacy courses, have qualified in the Common Entrance Test (EAPCET-2021).

Speaking after releasing the results for agriculture and pharmacy streams at a press conference, the Minister said the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducted the entrance test on September 3, 6 and 7 in five sessions at 84 centres. A total of 83,820 candidates registered for the exam and 78,066 took the test.

Students could download their rank cards from Wednesday (September 15), he said.

Like in the engineering stream, boys outshone girls by securing eight of the top 10 ranks. Chandam Vishnu Vivek of Korukonda in East Godavari district bagged the first rank. Rangu Srinivasa Karthikeya from Anantapur district came second, Bollineni Vishwas Rao of Warangal district in Telangana secured the third rank, Gajjala Samehana Reddy from Ranga Reddy of Telangana bagged the fourth rank and Kasa Lahari of Pragathi Nagar in Telangana came fifth. Kasindula Chaitanya Krishna of Guntur district, Nuthalapati Divya, also from Guntur district, Kalyanam Rahul Siddharth of Siddipet in Telangana, Thadisina Sai Reddy of Nalgonda district in Telangana and Gadde Vidip of Guntur district secured the sixth to 10th ranks respectively.

Declaration of EAPCET results in seven days was a noteworthy achievement, the Minister said. He explained that since the exam was spread across five sessions with a different question paper for each session, a normalisation policy was adopted to adjust values measured on different scales to a notionally common scale.

The exams were conducted in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol and with concerted efforts by all the departments concerned, he said.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Satish Chandra, AP State Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman Justice V. Eeswaraiah, Chairperson of Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi N. Lakshmi Parvathi, APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Vice-Chairman K. Rammohan Rao, Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar and CETs Special Officer M. Sudheer Reddy were among those present.