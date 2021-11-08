9,266 kg ganja seized in a week in State

Police checking the luggage with a sniffer dog in a train in Machilipatnam station on November 7, 2021. Photo: Handout

08 November 2021 07:33 IST

Searches conducted in trains, buses, goods transport vehicles

The police, in association with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted raids at bus and railway stations across the State and seized 9,266 kg of ganja valued at about ₹10 crore.

The raids were conducted last week as part of ‘Operation Parivarthana’. In all, 283 cases were registered and 763 ‘smugglers’ were arrested, the SEB officials said.

The searches were conducted in many moving trains and buses, goods transport vehicles at toll gates and other public transport vehicles which led to the seizure of 179 vehicles, a release said on Sunday.

At Machilipatnam, a team led by SP Siddharth Kaushal conducted searches on the Machilipatnam-Secunderabad train with the help of sniffer dog squads.

Mr. Siddharth said that 16 cases had been registered against ganja smugglers in the last three days and 28 persons were arrested.

In West Godavari district, police and SEB officials seized 70 kg of ganja from one Akshay Thai Varambil, at Kalaparru toll plaza. The accused was smuggling the contraband from Visakhapatnam to Kerala in a car with a fake number plate, said SP Rahul Dev Sharma.

He was taken into custody and a case registered, said SEB ASP C. Jayarama Raju.