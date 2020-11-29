Andhra Pradesh

9,207 candidates apply for jobs in FSL

Officials of the State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) have said that 9,207 persons applied for vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL).

SLPRB issued a notification on November 1 for filling up 58 Scientific Assistants (Physical, Chemical and Biology/Serology) posts in APFSL.

In all, 5,911 male and 3,296 female candidates applied for the posts. A written test will be conducted on December 6 (Sunday) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Tirupati and Kurnool.

Candidates are requested to download their hall tickets from November 30 to December 5, by logging on to www.slprb.ap.gov.in, said SLPRB chairman Harish Kumar Gupta.

