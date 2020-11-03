92-year-old man kills 90-year old wife, arrested

In a shocking incident, a 92-year-old man, M. Samuel reportedly killed his wife, M. Aprayamma (90), for not giving his share in the pension in Guntur district.
The elderly couple was staying near Amrutaluru village in Guntur district, separately due to some differences, and the victim was getting ₹2,250 Social Security Pension.
On November 1, Aprayamma received the pension from the Grama Volunteer, and gave some amount to her wife. However, Samuel had a quarrel over ₹200 due.
On Monday, the nonagenarian went to his wife and had an argument for not sharing the pension properly. In a fir of rage, he hit her with walking stick causing her death.
Police registered a case under Section 302 IPC, and arrested Samuel. Investigation is on.
