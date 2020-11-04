92-year-old kills wife with walking stick, arrested

A 92-year-old man, M. Samuel, allegedly killed his wife, M. Aprayamma (90), reportedly for not giving his share in the pension.
The elderly couple was staying separately near Amrutaluru village in Guntur district, and Aprayamma was getting a Social Security Pension of ₹2,250.
On November 1, Aprayamma received the pension from the grama volunteer, and gave some amount to her husband. However, Samuel had a quarrel over ₹200 due.
On Monday, Samuel went to his wife and reportedly had an argument for not sharing the pension properly. In a fit of rage, he allegedly hit her with a walking stick causing her death. The police registered a case against him under Section 302 IPC, and arrested Samuel.
