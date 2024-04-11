92% students of Classes III to V write TOEFL preparatory test in A.P.

April 11, 2024 08:44 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) Preparatory Certification Test, introduced in government schools across the State to improve English language skills in students from the primary level, was conducted on April 10 (Wednesday).

In a statement, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) Director B. Pratap Reddy said 4,17,879 (92%) of the total 4,53,265 students studying in Classes III to V appeared for the test, conducted in 13,104 schools under the auspices of the US-based Education Testing Service (ETS).

The Junior TOEFL exam for students of Classes IX to XII will be conducted on April 12, he added.