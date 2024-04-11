GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

92% students of Classes III to V write TOEFL preparatory test in A.P.

April 11, 2024 08:44 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Students writing TOEFL preparatory certification test at Poranki Zilla Parishad High School in NTR district on Wednesday.

Students writing TOEFL preparatory certification test at Poranki Zilla Parishad High School in NTR district on Wednesday.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) Preparatory Certification Test, introduced in government schools across the State to improve English language skills in students from the primary level, was conducted on April 10 (Wednesday).

In a statement, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) Director B. Pratap Reddy said 4,17,879 (92%) of the total 4,53,265 students studying in Classes III to V appeared for the test, conducted in 13,104 schools under the auspices of the US-based Education Testing Service (ETS).

The Junior TOEFL exam for students of Classes IX to XII will be conducted on April 12, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.