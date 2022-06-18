91.84 % candidates qualify AP POLYCET- 2022

Of the 1,31,608 candidates who appeared for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET-2022), 1,20,866 (91.84 %) of them have qualified the exam.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy released the results of the exam conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training on May 29, for admission into Diploma level programmes offered by the government, aided, private and unaided Polytechnics and second shift Polytechnics run in the existing private un-aided Engineering colleges.

Candidates of Alluri Sitharama Raju district secured the highest of 98.39 %. The minimum qualifying marks is 30 out of the total 120 marks. For SC and ST candidates, however, there is no minimum qualifying marks, he said.

The Minister said compared to last year’s 94.20 pass percentage, there was a slight drop this year. There are 84 government Polytechnic colleges in the State offering 15,957 seats, against 177 private colleges with 53,767 seats. The total number of seats available in Polytechnic colleges in the State is 69,724.

Challa Satya Harshitha from East Godavari district, Alluri H.S. Nihantha from Kakinada and Tenkani Sai Bhavya Sri, also from Kakinada secured the top three ranks respectively.

The Minister said the candidates could download their rank cards from the website https://polycetap.nic.in/