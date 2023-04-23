91 COVID-19 cases reported in A.P. in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 91 fresh COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases tally stands at 451 in the State. About 50 patients have recovered in the past day.
April 23, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA
