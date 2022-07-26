91% candidates qualify AP’s engineering, pharma and agriculture entrance test

All top 10 rankers in engineering in AP EAPCET-2022 are boys; four in top 10 are from Hyderabad

All top 10 rankers in engineering in AP EAPCET-2022 are boys; four in top 10 are from Hyderabad

91% of the candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)- 2022 have qualified as per the results released by the Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana here on Tuesday.

A total of 2,82,496 candidates appeared for the 160-marks examination with a qualifying mark of 40 (25%) and 2,56,983 (90.96%) have qualified, said Mr. Satyanarayana. As many as 25,513 candidates failed to attain qualifying marks and all the SC/ST and other reserved candidates have no qualifying marks.

Mr. Botcha said that 1,94,752 candidates appeared for the engineering stream and 1,73,572 (89.12%) of them qualified while for the pharmacy and agriculture streams, 87,744 appeared and 83,411 (95.06%) of them qualified.

Mr. Botcha said intermediate public examination marks were not given any weightage in the EAPCET ranking as the candidates have passed in the first year without any examination due to the COVID pandemic.

Mr. Botcha said there are 1,48,282 seats in engineering colleges and 16,700 seats in 127 pharmacy colleges in the State and 35% of the seats in the private colleges will be filled by the government under the Jaganna Vidya Deevena scheme.

Boys claim top 10 ranks in engineering stream

All the top ten rankers in the engineering stream were boys and four of the top 10 are from Hyderabad. AP State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy said that Boya Harin Satvik of Hindupur in Srisatya Sai District bagged the first rank with 158.62 normalised marks. He was followed by Polu Lakshmisai Lohith Reddy (158.55 marks) of Ongole, Prakasam district, Menda Hima Vamsi (157.93 marks) of Srikakulam district, Trasula Umesh Karthikeya (156.79 marks) of Paravathipuram Manyam district, Ganji Srinath (155.17 marks) of Hyderabad, Jasti Yaswanth (154.80 marks) of Hyderabad, Busa Sivanaga Venkata Aditya (153.44 marks) of Hyderabad, Valavala Charan Teja (153 marks) of East Godavari, Nandan Manjunath Immadisetty (152.86 marks) of Hyderabad and Nutakki Rithik (152.51 marks) of Mangalagiri.

Prof. Reddy said that is a sheer coincidence that there were no girls among the top 10 rankers.

In the agriculture and pharmacy stream, Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy of Guntur secured the first rank with 157 marks. He was followed by Matta Durga Sai Keerthi Teja of West Godavari, Aasu Hindu of West Godavari, Kallam Tharun Kumar Reddy of Guntur, Gunukutla Tatva Mayuktha of Kadapa, Chilaka Pardendar Ajay of West Godavari, V.S.V. Sri Sashank Gopisetty of Hyderabad, Sareddy Sai Vignesh Reddy of Hyderabad, Samala Satvik Reddy of Hyderabad and Stanley Pranahith of West Godavari.

Admissions

Mr. Botcha said that as per the tradition being followed by the AP government, the counselling for admissions will be held after the IIT and NIT counselling and the dates will be announced after the IIT and NIT counselling dates are out. The test was conducted by the JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the AP State Council of Higher Education.