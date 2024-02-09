907 children rescued from child marriages, sexual abuse, runaway and missing cases, says Collector

February 09, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

District Collector S. Dilli Rao on Friday said that 907 children were rescued from abuse, missing and runaway cases in the district in the last few months.

Of the total, 299 were runaway children, 155 were rescued from child labour, 22 minors were saved from child marriages, 11 girls were provided shelter from sexual abuse cases, and 28 missing children were traced and provided shelter in 18 childcare institutions (CCIs), Mr. Dilli Rao said at a review meeting here.

The Collector inquired about the facilities in the childcare homes, health conditions of the children, implementation of labour laws, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

Mr. Dilli Rao directed Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson, K. Suvartha, Women Development and Child Welfare Project Director, G. Uma Devi, Assistant Commissioner of Police, K. Venkateswara Rao, Disha Police CI, Ahmedunnissa and other officers to take measures to protect children from abuse.

“The CWC, WD and CW, Juvenile Welfare and Labour departments, and police officials should inspect homes and enquire the facilities in the CCIs,” the Collector said. He directed the CWC officials to take steps for reintegration of runaway and missing children with their families.

District Probation Officers J. Satyavathi and T. Jyothi, Regional Inspector of Probation Venkatapathi Raju, CWC members C. Radha Kumari, Raj Kumar and Ravi Bhargav participated.

