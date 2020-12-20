900 kg ganja seized, three from Odisha arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 December 2020

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested three persons while they were allegedly transporting 900 kg ganja in 230 packets, near Vaddadi Junction, under Butchayyapeta police station limits, on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Rashmi Ranjan Swair, Siddard Behra and Korra Suraj, all belonging to various parts of Odisha.

According to reports, the smugglers have procured the ganja from the interior areas of Visakhapatnam agency and were heading towards the city in a lorry. In order to escape police attention, the smugglers allegedly made a secret cabin behind the driver’s seat in which they stored the ganja packets. On seeing the police, the accused tried to escape but the police chased the vehicle and caught them.

The seized ganja is valued around ₹70 lakh in the agency areas but would be close to ₹1 crore in some northern States, according to the police.

The seized ganja was handed over to Butchayyapeta police station.

Cases were booked.

Further investigation is on.