90% quota for tribals in State in Ekalavya school

RAMPACHODAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

16 November 2021 00:11 IST

Students will be groomed in academics, sports, says Collector

East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Ekalavya Model Residential School to be built in 15 acres at Veta Maamidi village of Addateegala mandal in Rampa Agency.

The Central government has granted ₹20 crore for the school that offers the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus from class VI to Intermediate.

The State government has allocated the 15-acre site for the school and will develop the necessary infrastructure. Ninety percent of seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes of Andhra Pradesh and the rest are given to eligible aspirants from non-tribal communities.

Advertising

Advertising

“The school campus will have dedicated hostels for boys and girls. The students will be groomed in sports apart from academics,” said Mr. Hari Kiran. He was accompanied by Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector K. Simhachalam.

Mr. Hari Kiran appealed to tribal students to get enrolled in the school for better prospects in their academics and sports. The Collector expressed happiness over the programme happening on the birthday of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

State Education Department (Residential Schools) Deputy Secretary D. Dayakar and other officials were present.