90 publishers to attend Tirupati Book Festival starting tomorrow

About ninety leading publication houses have converged on the temple city for the 14th edition of the annual Tirupati Book Festival slated to begin here on February 1.

Last year, 82 publishers participated. Conducted by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Tirupati Kendra, the event will be inaugurated by N. Gopalaswami, Chancellor of the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha and former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Bhavan’s Book University, Aurobindo Society, EMESCO, Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda publications, Krishnamurthy Foundation, Visalandhra, Prajashakti, Isha Foundation, Vijayavani Printers, JP Publications and Science Universe are among the prominent publishers who are setting up stalls at the expo.

“Looking beyond books on literature, computers, engineering, medicine, psychology and astronomy, the festival will also have compact discs and educational soft learning tools in tune with the changing times,” said Bhavan’s director N. Satyanarayana Raju at a media conference here on Thursday, inviting the denizens to participate in the fest.

Discussions

The nine-day event will have separate thematic platforms to trigger discussion on literature, environment, science and technology, Gandhian values and ethics and values, where eminent personalities will deliver lectures. Book release events and book reviews will be a sidelight on a daily basis. Cultural programmes like vocal and instrumental music will enthral the audience.

SV University former Vice-Chancellor P. Murali and retired professor of anthropology P. Sudhakara Reddy also took part in the media conference.