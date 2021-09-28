‘90% of damage done to power infra by Cyclone Gulab rectified’

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 September 2021 01:24 IST

Normalcy will be restored by today, says DISCOM CMD

The officials of the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), which has jurisdiction on the five coastal districts that were affected by Cyclone Gulab and suffered some damages, said that things would be put on rail and be fully operational by Tuesday morning.

Speaking to The Hindu, APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosha Rao said that the damages were minimised due to early preparedness. “Around 90% of the damage done to the power infrastructure by the cyclonic storm have been rectified and the rest will be completed by Tuesday morning,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Even as the cyclone made a landfall about 20 km north of Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, most of the damages were reported in Visakhapatnam district which received heavy rain, followed by Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

As per the assessment done by the DISCOM staff, out of 96 EHT stations in the five districts only one was affected in Srikakulam and it has been rectified. About 380 33/11 kv sub-stations suffered damages and 364 have been rectified by Monday evening.

Similarly, 266 33 kv feeders suffered some damages and 255 have been rectified. Of the 106 33 kv poles that suffered damages, 75 have been rectified. Only about 10 km of 33 kv lines out of 7,811 km were damaged and 5.5 km were rectified by Monday evening.

Out of 1,568 11 KV feeders that suffered damage, 1,255 have been repaired and have gone operational. Of the 997 damaged 11 kv poles, 390 have been rectified and the rest will be done by Tuesday, said the CMD.

Out of 1,138 LT poles that suffered damages, 403 have been rectified and out of 487 DTRs around 154 have been repaired.

Preparedness

As a preparatory measure, the DISCOM had cancelled all leaves and positioned over 150 teams in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, with the required equipment and material, well in advance before the landfall.

“Our teams are working round the clock. We are hopeful that normalcy will be restored by Tuesday,” said Mr. Santhosha Rao.