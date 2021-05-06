₹90 lakh stolen cash seized, two held

The accused were wanted in house break-in incidents in Bengaluru

The Gangavaram circle police of Palamaner Sub-division on Wednesday morning arrested two youth and seized ₹90 lakh from them, reportedly stolen from a residence in Bengaluru on May 2, at the Gundrajupalle border checkpost.

According to the police, during the enforcement of the COVID restrictions, the police personnel of Gangavaram station spotted a car on its way towards Tirupati from Karnataka. Seeing the police, two inmates in the car reportedly showed signs of nervousness and tried to flee.

A thorough check revealed that the duo was in possession of two bags, containing the cash.

Preliminary investigation and a cross-check with Bengaluru counterparts revealed that the duo – identified as Subhankar Sheel (26) and Sanju Saha (27) of Nadia district in West Bengal– was wanted in several house break-in incidents in and around Bengaluru.

On the night of May 2, the duo broke into a duplex house at MHR Layout in Bengaluru and decamped with ₹90 lakh.

The house owner had also lodged a complaint with the area police station there.

The police said that the accused then left Karnataka on May 3 on the pretext of leaving for their native place due to the lockdown. A case was registered and further investigation is on. The duo was remanded. Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar appreciated and announced rewards to the Gangavaram police.