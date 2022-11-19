  1. EPaper
9 TN men nabbed, red sanders worth Rs 1 crore seized

November 19, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
The police producing the accused along with the seized red sanders logs, at Palamaner in Chittoor district on Saturday.

The police producing the accused along with the seized red sanders logs, at Palamaner in Chittoor district on Saturday.

The Palamaner police on Saturday nabbed nine suspected smuggling operatives from Vellore and Tiruvannamalai of Tamil Nadu and seized one tonne of red sanders logs worth ₹1 crore in the international market and a van at Dhanamayyagari Palli village on the Palamaner-V.Kota highway.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy who showed the arrests and seizures at a press meet at Palamaner said that the gang’s modus operandi was to procure the red sanders logs from the syndicate involved in felling the precious trees in Seshachalam hills at Sundupalle in Annamayya district and transport them to Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, besides assisting international gangs to smuggle the logs to overseas destinations.

On Saturday, the gang was carrying the logs in the van towards Krishnagiri when the vehicle was intercepted and the inmates rounded up, followed by seizures. A search was launched for a V. Kota-based accused for links with the gang. A case was registered, and the accused were remanded.

