9 relief centres set up to house flood victims

Following heavy floods in the Krishna, the inflows into the Prakasam barrage have significantly increased, forcing the authorities to discharge more water downstream the river.

As of 7 p.m. on Friday, the barrage received an inflow of 7,57,005 cusecs and the outflow was 7,85,918 cusecs.

As a consequence, 1,820 people residing in the low-lying areas had been evacuated and shifted to the nine relief centres set up across the city by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Seven teams deployed

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said seven teams had been deployed to identify the flood-hit areas such as Krishnalanka and evacuate the people to these centres. Ward volunteers were roped in to be a part of the rescue operation.

“Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being provided at the relief centres. Free medical camps are in place. VMC is ensuring supply of milk to all children and pregnant women at these centres,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

At IGMC stadium

Krishna district Collector A.M.D. Imtiaz visited the IGMC stadium, where a relief centre was set up by the Irrigation Department, to inspect the amenities provided to the flood-affected people there.

“The food being served tastes good, and toilets are being maintained well,” Mr. Imtiaz said after his inspection.

“By evening, we have shifted 1,182 people, 207 of them children, to the stadium. We are serving them food free of cost. A free medical camp has been set up,” Naga Lingeswara Rao, Deputy District Education Officer, told The Hindu.

“Doctors will visit the stadium in three shifts – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. They will be assisted by the volunteers from the Vijayawada Municipal Corpoiration,” he said.

“We have enough stock of general medicines, ORS packets and ointments. Many people here are taking medicines for joint pains, gastric problem and fatigue,” said N. Dharani Kumar, a doctor who is leading the morning shift.

On the road, literally

Meanwhile, the plight of those residing in the Krishnalanka area compounded.

The residents moved out of their houses with all essential items and were taking shelter in temporary camps which they set up on the road, and are desperately waiting for the water to recede.

Rising water levels

“The water level has been increasing since 3 a.m. by over 3 feet every hour. Officials have visited the area, and promised to build a retaining wall to prevent inundation in future,” said Venkata Suresh Babu, a resident.

Meanwhile, authorities were making food arrangements for the residents of Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, who refused to shift to the relief camps set up by the government.

“Food is being provided to us thrice a day and its quality is good. We cannot leave this place because our belongings may be stolen,” said Yeramma, a resident of the area.