9-month-old winsbattle against virus

Krishna district has witnessed the recovery of the State’s youngest COVID-19 patient, a nine-month-old baby, and also patients aged 80 and above, said Collector A. Md. Imtiaz.

In a release, Mr. Imtiaz said so far, 349 persons have been infected and 202 of them have already recovered. Of them, 138 are male and the rest female, he said. One of them is an 88-year-old man, he added.

The Collector said so far, 20, 073 samples have been tested in the district in 41 containment zones and only 349 of them turned positive.

Doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff and sanitation staff played a key role in the recovery of the patients. Diet provided by the district administration also helped patients improve immunity and fight the infection, he added.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors sent by the Central government inspected containment zones in the city along with district officials.