9-hour day time power for farm sector from rabi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the Energy Department to give nine-hour power supply during day time to farm sector under 100% of feeders from the next rabi season.
In a review meeting with top officials of the A.P. power utilities on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the construction of solar power plants with 10,000 megawatt capacity which are mainly intended to cater to the demand from agriculture, should begin by May-end.
Officials told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the works on agriculture feeders were hampered by the lockdown and they would be expedited once the restrictions were further eased.
Principal advisor to the Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Energy Secretary N. Srikant, AP-Genco Chairman Sai Prasad and MD B. Sreedhar were present.
