9 held with 2,000 litres of ID liquor

The Kuppam rural police raided illicitly distilled liquor dens at the forest fringe areas close to PMK Thanda of Ramakuppam mandal, and seized about 2,000 litres of ID liquor, 500 liters of fermented jaggery wash and the raw material and equipment used in the illicit brewing of liquor, before destroying the stocks, here early on Friday morning.

According to information, a team of 30 police personnel from Ramakuppam, Gudupalle and Shantipuram conducted the flash raids. Nine persons were arrested and sent on remand. The police also seized several two-wheelers with no valid documents in the hamlet and surrounding areas.

Circle Inspector Krishna Mohan said that taking advantage of the lockdown, some miscreants had turned active in the ID liquor trade. He said that flash raids would continue to be conducted at all vulnerable places. He said that in order to contain the menace, the PD Act would be invoked against the violators.