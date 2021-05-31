9-day-old girl beats COVID-19

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 May 2021 23:28 IST

She was on ventilator for many days in a pvt. hospital before recovering

A nine-day-old girl, who had tested COVID-19 positive, was successfully treated at a private hospital here.

The baby was referred to Medicover hospitals with severe respiratory morbidity and was put on mechanical ventilation in NICU. Initial findings suggested pneumonia. The baby was given high-end I.V. antibiotics. Anticipating post-natally acquired COVID infection, RTPCR was done which confirmed that she was positive.

The baby was isolated and ventilatory care continued with round-the-clock nursing and specialist care. She was on I.V. Remdesivir, given for five days. In view of severe lung involvement, inflammatory markers were sent, which were highly elevated. She was given I.V. steroids for five days. Her condition improved gradually and she was weaned to non-invasive ventilation. The total duration of mechanical ventilation was seven days and she was weaned to room air on the 30th day after she was born.

Dr. Sai Sunil Kishore, chief neonatologist, said that expert treatment and round-the-clock monitoring by a team of doctors and staff helped the baby recover from the deadly virus. The baby was being discharged after 26 days in the hospital, he said.