9 arrested in connection with murder plots

The police have arrested nine persons in connection with four different suspected murder plots and have seized six axes, 15 detonators, 15 gelatine sticks, 400 gm of powder used in making bombs, three steel pipes and a car.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said a few more people are on the run and search parties were on the lookout for them. Of the nine arrested, eight have previous records.

One of the accused, 38-year-old K.B Venkatesh has previous cases of assault on police officers, kidnap, extortion and murder.

According to the police, he is also an expert in making landmines, bombs and guns.

The rest of the accused range are in the age group of 29 to 55 years, and their cases also range from robbery, assault, murder, kidnap, and even non-repayment of loans.

The arrests were carried out by the officers of Dharmavaram rural and Tadipatri rural police stations.