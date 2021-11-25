₹8,982 crore released for payment of subsidies to DISCOMs

‘₹13,127 crore allocated to irrigation projects in 2021-22 financial year’

The State government on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that it had released ₹8,982 crore for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 financial years (₹4,230 crore and ₹4,752 crore respectively) towards the subsidies payable to the power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

A sum of ₹13,390 crore is due to the DISCOMs towards subsidies on power connections to the agriculture and aquaculture sectors and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SCs and STs) and arrears. In total, ₹12,812 crore has been sanctioned to them through budget release orders for 2020-21 (₹6,709 crore) and 2021-22 (₹6,103 crore), according to a reply deemed to be given by Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to a question posed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA D. Sreedhar Reddy, M. Venugopal, Gudivada Amarnath and Kolusu Parthasarathy.

Polavaram project

The government said that 74.75% of the headworks of the Polavaram irrigation project and 20.19% of the land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation works were completed as on August 31, 2021.

The overall progress was 41.78% as 92.57% and 71.12% of the right and left main canal works respectively have been completed, it said in a reply deemed to be given by Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar in response to a question submitted by TDP MLAs Nimmala Rama Naidu, Bendalam Ashok, Anagani Satya Prasad, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary.

The government pegged the total expenditure incurred on Polavaram project till November 16, 2021 at nearly ₹18,341 crore and the total funds released by the Centre through the Polavaram Project Authority was put at approximately ₹11,493 crore.

The expenditure incurred before Polavaram was declared as a national project was ₹4,731 crore and a sum of ₹13,610 crore was spent on it between April 1, 2014 and November 16, 2021. The Central government is due to reimburse a balance of ₹2,118 crore towards the expenditure made by the State.

It was stated that the total budget allocation to irrigation projects in 2021-22 financial year was ₹13,127 crore.

Dearness allowance

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy was deemed to have informed the House that the government had issued orders on November 6, 2020 to freeze three instalments of dearness allowance and dearness relief due to the employees and pensioners from January 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021 because of the COVID-19 crisis and that the release of subsequent instalments due is under the government’s consideration.