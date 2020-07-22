Andhra Pradesh

891 new cases in E. Godavari

East Godavari district witnessed a sharp spurt in COVID-19 cases with 891 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

Many government employees, including those serving at the District Collectorate, police department offices and other key offices, have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in the past one week.

According to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, 191 new cases were reported from Kakinada city while Rajamahendravaram reported 97 cases.

On the other hand, the 891 new cases have been reported from 61 locations including all major tows in the district.

