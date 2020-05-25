89 persons including 45 returnees from Gulf countries test positive for COVID-19 in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA

25 May 2020 13:36 IST

So far, 62 foreign returnees have tested positive upon returning to the State as part of Vande Bharat Mission.

The State reported 89 fresh COVID-19 cases on May 25. 45 of them were foreign returnees from Gulf countries. With this, the State tally has gone up to 2,886, with 946 active cases, according to the Health bulletin. No new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours

As many as 56 people have died due to COVID-19 so far and 1,884 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Of them, 43 recovered on May 24.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the foreign returnees infected by the virus, 41 persons came back from Kuwait, three from Qatar and one from Saudi Arabia recently. So far, 62 foreign returnees have tested positive upon returning to the State as part of Vande Bharat Mission.

Meanwhile, Koyembedu hotspot continues to show its impact on the State. Seven of the fresh cases, including five in Chittoor and two in Nellore, are linked to Koyembedu.

The State has tested 10,240 samples during the past 24 hours and a total of 3,14,566 samples till date.